Hina Butt takes notice of honour killing in Kamoke

LAHORE, Oct 02 (APP):Chairperson of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA), Hina Parvez Butt, has taken a strict notice of the brutal murder of a wife by her husband in the name of honour in Kamoke, and has sought a detailed report of the incident from the regional police officer Gujranwala.

According to the initial police report, the accused, Munir Ahmed, committed the crime within the jurisdiction of Wahndo police station. Citing domestic disputes and so-called “honour” motives, he killed his 55-year-old wife, Sajida Bibi, by striking her with an axe. The victim sustained severe head and neck injuries and died instantly at the scene. Police acted promptly, arrested the suspect, and registered a case. Further investigations are underway. The victim’s body was shifted to Kamoke Civil Hospital for postmortem after completing necessary formalities.

Expressing her condemnation of the tragic incident, Hina Parvez said that honour killings are an extremely grave offence and the state takes suo moto notice in such cases. She emphasised that there will be no compromise on women’s protection, adding that under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a zero-tolerance policy will be implemented against violence targeting women. Hina further vowed that the accused would be punished with the strictest penalty to send a clear message that perpetrators of violence and murder against women will not be spared.

She assured that justice will be ensured in all circumstances and that creating a safe Punjab for women is the authority’s ongoing struggle and resolve.