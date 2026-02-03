Highway Police arrest 244 suspects, register 117 cases in Rawalpindi region

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Feb 03 (APP):The Punjab Highway Police Rawalpindi Region arrested 244 suspects, including proclaimed offenders, and registered 117 cases during January 2026 as part of its ongoing crackdown on crime.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Highway Police on Tuesday, 10 Category A and 67 Category B proclaimed offenders were among those arrested.

The cases were registered against the accused across the region under various provisions of the Pakistan Penal Code, the Arms Ordinance, the Control of Narcotic Substances Act and other relevant laws, the spokesperson said.

Citing the monthly performance report, he said the highway police also issued challans for 32,345 traffic violations during the period, reflecting continued enforcement efforts to improve road safety.

In addition to law enforcement activities, the PHP provided assistance to 402 distressed citizens as part of its public service initiatives.

The spokesperson said the force recovered 46 rounds of ammunition during operations against criminal elements and carried out effective action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, tightening the net around absconders and proclaimed offenders.

The Punjab Highway Police reiterated its commitment to ensuring highway security, upholding the rule of law and serving the public through professional policing across the region.