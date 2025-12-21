HESCO to declare 68 feeders load shedding free by June 2026, CEO

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Dec 21 (APP): The Chief Executive Officer of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Faizullah Dahiri has said the company has planned to declare 68 feeders of 11 KV as load shedding free by the end of the current financial year.

Speaking at a meeting at his office here on Sunday Dahiri added that so far 28 feeders had been brought in the zero load shedding category.

He asked the officials to ensure 100 percent recovery of the electricity bills and action against power theft.

The CEO said the officers and the staff should treat consumers with respect and that they should immediately respond to their complaints as well.

He instructed them to organize public hearings on a daily basis from 11 am to 1 pm so that the consumers could bring up their issues before the officers for quicker response.

Dahiri warned the officials that bad performance would entail disciplinary action and while good performance would be rewarded in the company.

The Chief Operating Officer Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Director General HR and Admin Shafiq Ahmed Memon, Chief Engineer Planning and Development Zulfiqar Ali Memon and CE Operations and Maintenance Ramesh Kumbar, besides others, attended.