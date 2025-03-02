17.1 C
HESCO officials humiliating private electrician suspended

HYDERABAD, Mar 02 (APP):Taking notice of the manhandling and humiliation meted out to a private electrician in Liaquat Colony area of Hyderabad the other day, the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has transferred the concerned Sub Divisional Officer while suspending 2 linemen.
According to the office orders shared by the company’s spokesman here on Sunday, the SDO Sajjad Raza Rind had been directed to leave his charge of Liaquat Colony and to report to the headquarters.
Meanwhile, Lineman I Mubeen-ur-Rehman and Assistant Lineman Muhammad Akram had been placed under suspension in view of their ‘misconduct’.
A video widely circulated on social media showed the three employees of HESCO humiliating a private electrician in the Quaidabad area of Liaquat Colony while the man could be seen pleading for mercy.
Member Standing Committee on Power of the National Assembly MNA Syed Waseem Hussain of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) took notice of the incident and condemned the unacceptable conduct of the officials.
