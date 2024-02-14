HESCO detects over 341 illegal connections, recovers over 11 billion

HYDERABAD, Feb 14 (APP):The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has detected 341 more connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity during the drive against power pilferers and defaulters in the past 24 hours.

These include 09 commercial, 01 industrial, and 331 residential connections. The HESCO authorities have disconnected all the connections and issued detection bills totaling 1,61,287 units to them, amounting to 4.814 million rupees.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for the registration of cases against 282 persons under which 12 FIRs have been registered.

The spokesperson informed that during the ongoing operation spanning 160 days, the company has successfully recovered over 11,018.7 million rupees.