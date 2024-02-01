HESCO detects 404 more connections including 4 commercial entities involved in power theft

HYDERABAD, Feb 01 (APP):The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) identified 404 more connections, including 4 commercial entities, involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours.

The HESCO authorities disconnected all these connections and issued detection bills of 1,93,315 units worth 5.493 million rupees to the consumers involved in the theft.

The spokesman informed on Thursday that letters have been submitted to various police stations by HESCO authorities for registration of cases against 329 individuals involved in electricity theft to initiate legal proceedings, resulting in the filing of 28 FIRs.

During the ongoing operation spanning 147 days, a total recovery of more than 10,598.9 million rupees has been made.