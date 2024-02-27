HESCO anti-theft drive continues, 543 more connections detected

HYDERABAD, Feb 27 (APP):The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has apprehended 543 more connections involved in electricity theft during the past 24 hours in its ongoing operation against power thieves.

These include 13 commercial, 1 industrial and 529 residential connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, letters have been submitted to various police stations for registering cases against 514 individuals involved in electricity theft, among these 48 FIRs were registered.

The HESCO authorities disconnected all connections involved in power theft, and detection bills of 274,302 units were issued to them, amounting to over 7.1 million rupees.

It may be mentioned here that during the ongoing drive spanning 173 days, the HESCO has recovered a total of more than 11,420 million rupees.