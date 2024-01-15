HESCO anti-theft crackdown continues, 260 more connections identified

HYDERABAD, Jan 15 (APP):The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has identified 260 more connections involved in electricity theft during the last 24 hours including 3 commercial, one industrial and 256 were residential connections.

According to the HESCO spokesperson, all apprehended connections have been disconnected, and detection bills of 157,262 units were issued to them valued at 3.916 million rupees.

The HESCO officials have submitted letters for registration of cases against 228 consumers in different police stations for electricity theft under which 09 RIRs were lodged.

A total of more than 10,118.9 million rupees has been recovered during this 131-day operation by HESCO and so far 2220 accused have been found involved in electricity theft and 192 suspects have been arrested and one employee was terminated, three employees have been arrested, and 41 employees suspended during this campaign.

A total of 1772 letters were submitted in various police stations for the registration of cases on which 241 FIRs were registered. Meanwhile, electricity thieves have been fined more than 461.5 million rupees so far