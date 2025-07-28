Hepatitis is a silent killer, timely diagnosis can save lives : CM

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has described hepatitis as a “silent killer”, warning that it gradually damages the liver and can become life-threatening if not diagnosed and treated in time.

In her message on World Hepatitis Day, the CM said that the Punjab government is ensuring the availability of hepatitis vaccines and has established free testing facilities through field hospitals and clinics-on-wheels to facilitate early diagnosis.

She added that free medicines are being delivered directly to the homes of registered hepatitis patients, making treatment more accessible and patient-friendly. “With proper care and timely treatment, hepatitis is preventable and manageable,” she said, urging citizens to take the disease seriously.

The CM mentioned that a comprehensive awareness campaign is underway across the province to educate the public about hepatitis prevention, testing, and treatment options. “A healthy Punjab is a developed Punjab,” she affirmed, encouraging people to get tested, get vaccinated, and help raise awareness among their communities.