Hepatitis B & C awareness seminar and screening camp at USKT

SIALKOT, Jun 30 (APP):The University of Sialkot (USKT) Department of Medical Laboratory Technology and Blood Donor and Medical Aid Society on Monday organized a Hepatitis Awareness Seminar and Screening Camp.

The aim was to educate students and staff about the prevention,early detection and importance of Hepatitis B & C — two serious but preventable liver infections affecting many people in Pakistan.

According to a spokesperson,the guest speaker Dr.Tauqeer Ahmad,a well-known hepatologist from Khawaja Muhammad Safdar Medical College,Sialkot gave an informative talk and explained the types of hepatitis,causes, prevention and treatment.He also said that hepatitis can be more harmful than a nuclear war.The session was then followed by an interactive Q&A with the students.

Later,Ms.Esha Nawal (lecturer) gave a detailed presentation and students then performed a skit to raise awareness. An awareness session and free testing were also part of the seminar along with blood donor data collection in collaboration with Sundas Foundation.

The seminar was attended by the Vice Chancellor(VC) (USKT) Prof.(Meritorious)Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman along with Dr. Tanvir Ali Khan Shirvani, Dean of the Faculty of Pharmacy & Allied Health Sciences,Dr. Aslam Dar,Dean Inter Faculty Linkages,deans,directors,Faculty Members and students.

It was supervised by Dr. Saba Safdar, Head of the MLT Department and Advisor to the blood donor and medical aid society.

A special Screening Camp for Hepatitis B & C was arranged on campus,offering 80% discounted tests to help with early diagnosis and create more awareness.

The VC USKT appreciated the role of universities in spreading awareness.He described his strong spiritual connection with the medical field and praised USKT students and faculty for their energy and dedication.

The event ended with the presentation of a shield to the guest speaker,a group photo and a visit to stalls of health-related projects by students.

Certificates were also given to students who participated in the event.