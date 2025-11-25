HED hosts debate, essay competitions on anti-corruption awareness

- Advertisement -

MULTAN, Nov 25 (APP):The Higher Education Department (HED) South Punjab, in collaboration with the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), organized regional speech and essay competitions at the Government Graduate College of Science in Multan on Tuesday.

A large number of students from schools and colleges across the Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, and Bahawalpur regions participated in the event. The competitions, conducted in both Urdu and English categories, centered around the theme “The Role of Youth in Combating Corruption.”

Participants demonstrated strong confidence, clarity of thought, and analytical skills as they delivered well-structured speeches and submitted high-quality essays. Their work addressed key issues such as transparency, social responsibility, and the importance of youth leadership in the fight against corruption.

In his address, Umar Randhawa, Additional Director of NAB, emphasized that the bureau aims to instill values of honesty, integrity, and a commitment to eradicating corruption among the younger generation. He noted that events like this encourage youth to think critically and take an active role in fostering positive change in society.

Additional Secretary of HED South Punjab, Azeem Qureshi, praised the students’ outstanding performances, saying their preparation and impressive talent reflect that the country’s future is in capable hands.

The event was attended by officials from the School Education and College Education Departments, along with principals, teachers, and parents. Shields and certificates were presented to the winners and position-holders.