Domestic

HED announces closure of educational institutions for Spring, Eid from March 29

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):The Higher Education Department (HED) has ordered the closure of all public and private higher education institutions in observance of spring and Eid holidays.
According to the official notification, the holidays will be in effect from March 29 to April 07. During this period, academic activities across colleges and universities under HED’s jurisdiction will remain suspended.
This decision is aimed to facilitate students and faculty members in celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr and enjoying the spring season.
