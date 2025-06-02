HEC, UET Peshawar empower 275 Afghan students with tablets

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jun 02 (APP):In a prestigious ceremony held here at the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar free tablets were distributed among 275 Afghan students studying in Pakistan under the Allama Muhammad Iqbal Scholarship Program.

The distribution of tablets was aimed at enhancing access to digital learning resources and enabling Afghan students to participate more effectively in the academic landscape of Pakistan.

The initiative was part of the Government of Pakistan’s efforts, facilitated by the Higher Education Commission (HEC), to support Afghan students in higher education.

The event’s chief guest Syed Qasim Ali Shah, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare thanked the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for their support and emphasized the deep historical, cultural, and religious ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He stated that geographical borders should not hinder Afghan children’s access to education and reaffirmed Pakistan’s continued commitment to supporting Afghan refugees’ education.

UET Peshawar Vice Chancellor Dr Saeed Khattak welcomed the guests and reiterated the university’s commitment to cooperate with HEC in all initiatives.

“We believe that education knows no borders, and providing a conducive learning environment for Afghan students is our top priority,” he said.

Prof Dr Jameel Ahmad, Vice Chancellor of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, represented the HEC and highlighted the importance of digital learning.

He praised the initiative as a transformative step towards bridging the digital divide by equipping Afghan students with modern educational tools.

Other notable attendees included Kofi Doumo, Head of UNHCR Peshawar; Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq, Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University; Dr Nasir Shah, Director General of HEC Regional Center Peshawar; Jehanzaib Khan, Project Director of the Allama Iqbal Scholarship Program; Prof Dr Misbahullah, Advisor Finance at UET Peshawar; and senior officials from UET, HEC, and various universities