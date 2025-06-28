HEC releases merit list for youth laptop scheme beneficiaries at SAU

- Advertisement -

HYDERABAD, Jun 28 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has officially released the provincial merit list under the Prime Minister’s Youth Laptop Scheme, including eligible students from Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, and other institutions across Sindh.

According to the university spokesperson, a dedicated online portal has been activated where students can check their individual eligibility status. The compiled provincial merit data for SAU students has also been made publicly accessible via the university’s official notice boards, website, and social media platforms through designated Student Focal Persons (SFPs).

Eligible students can view whether they have been selected, placed on the waiting list, or marked as ineligible due to academic discrepancies or administrative reasons.

The university authorities have advised students to review their status promptly. Those who have any concerns or objections regarding their merit status are instructed to contact their respective focal person with valid documentation by July 4, 2025, so that their case can be reviewed appropriately.

This initiative is part of the Government of Pakistan’s broader effort to promote digital education and empower deserving students through technology. SAU continues to play a proactive role in supporting this vision by ensuring transparency and timely communication with its student body.