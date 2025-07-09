HEC, PMYP to organise cricket trials at NED University on July 10

- Advertisement -

KARACHI, Jul 09 (APP):The Higher Education Commission (HEC), in collaboration with the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP), is set to organise cricket trials under its Talent Hunt programme for the youth of Sindh.

The trials will kick off on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at NED University of Engineering and Technology, Karachi.

This initiative aims to identify and nurture emerging cricket talent from across the province, offering young boys and girls a platform to showcase their skills and potentially join Lahore Qalandars, the reigning champions of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Following the Karachi trials, the programme will be expanded to other cities, including Hyderabad, Larkana, Shaheed Benazirabad, and Sukkur. The Talent Hunt is part of a broader nationwide effort to promote sports and youth engagement, spearheaded by the PMYP and HEC.

An opening ceremony will also be held at NED University on July 10. Notable dignitaries expected to attend include Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Provincial Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, PMYP Sindh Chapter Focal Person Fahad Shafiq, and HEC Sports Incharge Javed Ali Memon.

Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, speaking about the initiative, said the trials follow the success of similar events in Quetta, Balochistan, which saw enthusiastic participation from local youth. “I look forward to witnessing the same spirit and dedication from the youth of Sindh,” he said. “Our aim is to ensure equal opportunities for all, enabling young people to shine and represent Pakistan with pride.”

In addition to cricket, the Talent Hunt Programme under PMYP is also conducting nationwide trials in various other sports, including hockey, volleyball, football, badminton, table tennis, handball, weightlifting, and wrestling.