HEC concludes training program for newly inducted members of HEIs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 25 (APP): The National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE), HEC organized the fourth cohort of the National Faculty Development Programme (NDFP) for newly inducted faculty members of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) at HEC Islamabad.

Around 20 faculty members from public sector HEIs across Pakistan attended the 15-day training.

Eminent resource persons from different disciplines and expertise provided a holistic understanding of teaching and its various components necessary for participants to become better teachers and researchers.

Sessions were held on Effective Teaching and Learning, Course Design, Lesson Planning and Delivery, Assessment and Evaluation, Technology in Classroom, Learning Management System, Grant Writing, Publishing Research, and Personal and Professional Development.

Adviser (Academics, Curriculum & NAHE) HEC Engr. Muhammad Raza Chohan was the chief guest in the certificate distribution ceremony.

He administered the teacher’s oath to the participants. In his address, he stressed the importance of the professional development of teachers and its positive impact to unleash the potential of their students by inculcating innovative and entrepreneurial mindsets.

He advised the participants to keep themselves updated with the latest knowledge and skills to achieve excellence in their profession.

NAHE has been organizing NFDP since 2020 for the Interim Placement of Fresh PhDs (IPFP) applicants in online mode.

In 2022, the programme was redesigned to Face-to-Face mode and launched for newly inducted faculty members as well.

Since November 2022, four Cohorts of the programme have been organized through which 96 faculty members have been trained and are expected to cascade similar trainings at their parent institutions.