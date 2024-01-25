HEC chairman advocates focus on science and technology for progress

HYDERABAD, Jan 25 (APP): The Chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Islamabad Dr. Muktar Ahmad highlighting the crucial role of science and technology in the progress of nations worldwide said that in order to achieve development, we have to give attention to the fields of knowledge and technology so that we can make our position better.

Speaking at the 27th convocation of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, on Thursday, he expressed concern that Muslims, who once laid the foundations of disciplines such as medicine, mathematics and science have deviated from these paths, resulting in a loss of direction.

Dr. Muktar Ahmad commended Mehran University for its numerous projects initiated by the HEC. He announced a grant of 250 million rupees for the university’s solar energy project, emphasizing the need for advancements in the field of science and technology to enhance Pakistan’s global standing.

On this occasion, Chairman of Higher Education Commission Sindh, Dr. SM Tariq Rafi said the students taking the degree should not forget the hard work of their parents and teachers. Setting the stage for graduation is not a destination, it is a beginning, the journey of learning and understanding must continue.

Professor Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, the Vice-Chancellor of Mehran University, highlighted the institution’s commitment to producing responsible and skilled individuals for the country, adding that the University has adopted a modern curriculum according to current requirements.

He said Mehran University is working with American higher education institutions, experts and the World Bank to address environmental threats and water problems being faced by the country.

He said that efforts are being taken to provide employment and internship opportunities to the students and in this regard a job fair has been organized on the occasion of the convocation, more than 40 companies, industrial bodies and organizations set up their stalls, where graduates will submit applications and appear in interviews.

He said that Mehran University has also received awards from the President and the Governor of Sindh for the best performance last year, while our students have also received prizes and awards from the Prime Minister of Pakistan and Middle East countries for their best performance.

Former Federal Minister Begum Shehnaz Wazir Ali, Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Ahmed Samoon, Chief Operating Officer of Pakistan Petroleum Limited Sikander Ali Memon, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr. Anil Kumar, heads of various university departments, officers, faculty members, students, parents, and other dignitaries attended the convocation.

According to the spokesperson of the university, a total of 897 students received their degrees in the convocation, of which 819 received Bachelor’s degrees, 62 received MPhil and Masters degrees and 16 received PhD degrees. While four male and female students achieved faculty top and one female student won gold medals for best graduate.

