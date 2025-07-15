Heavy traffic banned on Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass as retaining wall construction underway

- Advertisement -

ABBOTTABAD, Jul 15 (APP):The Abbottabad Traffic Police on Tuesday imposed a ban on the entry of heavy traffic on the Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass Road due to ongoing construction work on the retaining walls of a bridge damaged by recent torrential rains.

According to police sources, the area has experienced relentless heavy rainfall over the past two weeks, which severely damaged the retaining walls along the bypass road and the bridge. The weakened structure now poses a serious safety risk, especially under the strain of heavy vehicles, which could further compromise the bridge’s integrity or trigger a collapse.

In light of these risks, reconstruction work on the retaining walls has been initiated on an emergency basis. To facilitate the repair work and prevent any mishap, the entry of all heavy vehicles including trucks, trailers, and buses has been restricted until further notice. However, light vehicles are still allowed to use the route under strict monitoring.

Commuters are being urged to cooperate and follow instructions to ensure safety and smooth flow of traffic.

The recent spell of monsoon rains has wreaked havoc across Abbottabad District, damaging roads, bridges, and basic infrastructure. Landslides have been reported in multiple hilly areas, blocking several link roads and isolating remote communities. In rural and suburban areas, the heavy downpour has also led to flash floods, damaging houses, farmlands, and water supply lines.

The district administration, along with rescue teams have been deployed emergency teams to monitor the situation and remains open the roads in case of landsliding.

Officials have advised residents, especially those living near streams and on slopes, to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during rainstorms.

The reconstruction of the retaining walls on the Havelian-Dhamtor Bypass is expected to be completed within two weeks, depending on weather conditions. Until then, strict traffic control measures will remain in place.