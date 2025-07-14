Heavy to moderate rain lashes Lahore

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jul 14 (APP):Heavy to moderate rain lashed the city on Monday while MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The rain started in the morning and continued till evening in spans in various city localities. As per WASA Lahore, the highest rainfall, 40 mm, was recorded at Nishtar Town. The rest of the rain data included 32 mm at Pani Wala Talab, 27 mm at Farrukhabad, 28 mm at Upper Mall, 25 mm at Iqbal Town, 24 mm at Jail Road, 22 mm at Chowk Na Khuda, 21 mm at Mughalpura, 20 mm at Laxmi Chowk, 19 mm at Qurtaba Chowk, 17 mm at Tajpura and Gulshan-e-Ravi each, 11 mm at Samanabad and Johar Town, and 8.5 mm at Airport. The average rainfall in Lahore till evening was 20.9 mm.

Managing Director WASA Ghufran Ahmed said he monitored the drainage operation moment by moment. Meanwhile, the Lahore District Administration, under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, also launched a highly effective and fully mobilized response to the recent monsoon rainfall.

All Assistant Commissioners, alongside their respective teams and essential machinery, have been deployed to the field to actively oversee drainage operations and address any challenges arising from the weather.

DC Raza personally conducted extensive tours of critical areas, including Lakshmi Chowk, Mall Road, and Canal Road, to meticulously review and monitor the progress of water evacuation.

Instructions were issued to WASA teams across the city to ensure the swift and comprehensive clearance of rainwater, particularly from low-lying areas and key thoroughfares.

Furthermore, LESCO has been directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while citizens have been urged to maintain a safe distance from electricity poles and broken wires, and to avoid unnecessary travel during rainfall.

The administration’s robust presence in Shalimar, Allama Iqbal Town, Ravi, Model Town, Nishter, Raiwind, City, Cantt, and Wagah tehsils has ensured that the situation remains firmly under control, with all underpasses reported as clear.

Provincial Minister for Housing and Urban Development Bilal Yasin also visited different areas of the city during the rain. The minister inspected various disposal stations and inquired about the attendance of WASA staff and the ongoing rainfall situation. He noted that in the absence of electricity, water disposal stations were being kept operational with the help of generators.

Bilal Yasin appreciated the staff working on water drainage on the main roads. Later, he chaired a meeting at WASA Headquarters, during which he called for recommendations to make the 1334 helpline for drainage and WASA-related complaints more effective.

The Housing Minister emphasized that a departmental action system should be taken against officers who fail to resolve complaints in a timely manner. He also directed that a complete data circulation system be ensured for unresolved complaints, including their records and solutions.

Additionally, the provincial minister instructed that all low-lying areas under WASA be linked with the central monitoring system at the Network Headquarters to further improve the monitoring mechanism.

Meanwhile, MET office warned that from July 14 (evening/night) and July 15, heavy to very heavy rains may generate flash floods in local nullahs/streams of Murree, Galliyat, Manshera, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi, Mardan, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Hill torrents of D.G Khan, Northeast Punjab, Kashmir and parts of Balochistan.

Landslides/mudslides may cause roads closure in the vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Heavy Downpour may cause urban flood in low lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar. Caution is advised for the public. Windstorm may damage loose structures like (electric poles, trees, vehicles and solar panels), Standing Crops etc. Public is advised to remain cautious.

They said a low pressure area (LPA) presently located over northwest Madhya Pradesh (India) was likely to affect Pakistan during next 24 to 72 hours, under the influence of this weather system strong monsoon currents were expected to penetrate central and upper parts while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

Rainfall was also recorded at several cities including Okara, Sahiwal, D G Khan, Bahawalnagar, Kot Addu, Gujranwala, Noor Pur Thal, Karor, Murree, Khanpur, Bhakkar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Jhang, Attock, Hafizabad, T T Singh, Sheikhupura, Saidu Sharif, Mir Khani, Kalam, Malam Jabba, Takht Bai, Dir, D. I. Khan, Peshawar, Drosh, Kakul, Pattan, Cherat, Balakot, Bannu, Rawalakot, Kotli, Muzaffarabad, Barkhan, Zhob, Sibbi and Astore.

Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Jacobabad, Rohri, Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad and Dalbandin where mercury reached 43°C while in Lahore it was 32°C.