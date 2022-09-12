Heavy rains with wind recorded in Karachi

KARACHI, Sep 12 (APP):After the summer in Karachi, moderate and heavy rains in some places, darkness fell in some areas of the city due to fog, the highest rainfall was recorded at the Old Airport of 32.2 mm.

According to the Meteorological Department, unusual winds of 54 kilometers per hour also blew during the rain, due to the moisture received from the Arabian Sea, the city was unexpectedly on fire on Monday, and the rain is expected to continue until Tuesday.

Due to the rain, the weather became pleasant and the temperature dropped, after two days of intense heat, the temperature of the city was recorded at 35.3 degrees.

The rain started from the suburbs of Gulshan Hadid, Gulistan, Johar, Superhighway, Scheme 33 and Malir, after which the rain started in the rest of the city, Mehmood Abasdar, Bahadurabad, Tariq Road, FC Area, Gurmandar, Ghazi, University Road. , Gulshan Iqbal, Azizabad, Defense View, Shahrah Faisal, Kemari caused moderate and heavy rains in some places with thunder.

According to the Department of Meteorology, black clouds covered some areas of the city, while the wind also blew, the maximum speed of the wind was 54 kilometers per hour (30 nautical miles).

According to the Meteorological Department, the highest rainfall was recorded at Old Airport 32.2 mm, University Road 28.3 mm, PAF Base Faisal 25 mm, PAF Base Masroor 24 mm, Gulshan Hadid 23 mm, Quaidabad 17.5 mm, Jinnah Terminal 13.2 mm. , Kemari 11.5 mm, Sarjani Town 10.6 mm, Saadi Town 10.4 mm, DHA Phaseto 8.7 mm, Korangi 3.4 mm while the lowest rainfall was recorded in Nazimabad 3.2 mm.

The Meteorological Department says that after the rain in the city, the heat subsided and the weather became pleasant, the maximum temperature of the city was 35.3 degrees Celsius while the air humidity was 96%.

According to Chief Meteorologist Karachi Sardar Sarfaraz, the first low pressure system near Gujarat (India), which had weakened, has strengthened again, while the same system has been strengthened due to the moisture received from the Arabian Sea and the daytime heat in the city. Cells (clouds) formed between Karachi and Thatth, due to which moderate and heavy rains occurred in some places.

He says that there is a possibility of medium and heavy rains in the city on Tuesday as well, the depression formed in the Bay of Bengal is present over Central India, which is likely to stop in Rajasthan (India), however its effects As a result, there will be a possibility of rain with thunder in various districts of Eastern Sindh.

Due to the sudden rain in the city, citizens were facing problems due to water accumulation in various areas including Shahzadakhil Avenue Road, Nipa, II Chandragarr Road, University Road, PIDC Road, New M Jinnah Road.

Due to the water accumulated in the potholes on the roads due to the previous spells of monsoon, the flow of traffic was disrupted due to the new spell of rain and traffic jams were seen on several roads.

As soon as the rain started in different areas, the electricity went out. The spokesperson of K Electric says that the electricity supply in the city is continuing as usual. K Electric staff is constantly monitoring and alert for changing weather conditions.

