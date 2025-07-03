Heavy rains predicted across KP from July 5 to 11

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 03 (APP):The Met Office on Thursday issued a weather alert for widespread heavy rainfall across most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from July 5 to July 11.

The upper districts likely to be affected include by rain include Haripur, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Upper and Lower Chitral, Upper and Lower Dir, Swat, Buner, Malakand, Battagram, Shangla, Upper and Lower Kohistan, Kolai-Palas Kohistan, Torghar, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, and Charsadda.

These areas may experience heavy to very heavy downpours during this period, said the Met Office.

Similarly, the other districts at risk of flash flooding in local streams and nullahs include, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Kohat, and Hangu.

Southern and central plain areas such as Bannu, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, North and South Waziristan are also forecasted to receive intense rainfall.

Due to the expected heavy rains, there is a potential threat of urban flooding in low-lying areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Kohat, and DI Khan.

In upper mountainous regions, flooding is expected in rivers Chitral, Swat, Panjkora, and River Kabul.

There is also a risk of landslides in Abbottabad, Battagram, Buner, Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Kohistan, Malakand, and Mansehra due to the continuous heavy rainfall.

It advised tourists to take precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel to mountainous and vulnerable areas during this period.

Authorities have urged residents and travelers to stay alert and follow safety guidelines to minimize potential risks.