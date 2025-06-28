Heavy rains leave 2 dead, 13 injured across Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Jun 28 (APP):At least two people lost their lives and 13 others were injured across Punjab during the past 24 hours due to rain-related incidents.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, in Faisalabad, a four-year-old girl, Umm-e-Hania, died and two others were injured when a mud-roofed structure collapsed on Roshan Wali Jhal Samundri Road. In another incident in Kothi Jhanda Singh, two individuals sustained injuries following a similar roof collapse.

In Gujranwala, 55-year-old Muhammad Saif died when a wooden roof caved in at Syed Nagar village in Wazirabad.

Three people were injured in Muzaffargarh’s Bilawal Shah neighborhood (Alipur) due to a roof collapse.

In Sheikhupura, three individuals were injured in separate incidents in Ara Wala Bazaar and Safdarabad when roofs gave way during the rain.

In Hafizabad, one person was injured by falling bricks in Chak Chattha, while another was electrocuted in Thatta Bhoom village due to rain-related power hazards.

In Okara’s Mansoorabad, a man was injured when an old roof collapsed.

Authorities urge residents to exercise caution during the ongoing monsoon season and avoid staying in structurally weak buildings.