Heavy rain, thunderstorms, hail storm predicted in KP

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 26 (APP):The Meteorological Department on Wednesday issued a weather advisory for several districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, warning of heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds from March 26 night to March 27.

It warned concerns about potential flooding, landslides, and hailstorm-related damage.

Rainfall is expected to be widespread in Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Buner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Waziristan, Kohat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, and Bannu.

Meanwhile, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank may experience isolated showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

The weather conditions are likely to include intense thunderstorms with strong winds, which could cause damage to weak infrastructure, trees, and power lines.

Heavy rainfall may lead to flash floods, particularly in low-lying areas, while mountainous regions face the risk of landslides.

Certain areas may also experience hailstorms and, at higher altitudes, even light snowfall.

The provincial disaster management authority has urged residents to remain cautious as travel disruptions are expected, especially in hilly regions where roads may become slippery and dangerous. There is also a risk of power outages due to lightning and strong winds.

People living in vulnerable areas are advised to stay indoors, avoid unnecessary movement, and stay updated on official weather reports.

PDMA has issued high alert to authorities concerned to deal with any emergencies promptly.