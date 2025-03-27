28.8 C
Islamabad
Thursday, March 27, 2025
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeDomesticHeavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO's feeders: Spokesman
Domestic

Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO’s feeders: Spokesman

7
- Advertisement -
PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):The continuous rain in various parts of the province had affected power supply across the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region.
According to a PESCO spokesperson, 37 feeders tripped, while 26 feeders were out of service due to faults.
He said that PESCO’s entire workforce was actively working to restore electricity in the affected areas.
“As soon as the rain stops, our teams immediately begin repair work,” the spokesperson added.
PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan had instructed all officers to remain in the field to ensure a swift restoration process. “We are making every effort to fully restore power”, he stated.
In several areas, electricity had already been supplied through alternative routes. The affected areas in Peshawar included Sethi Town, Tajabad, Dawoodzai, Dilla Zak, Karim Pura, and Pir Bala.
In Mardan, impacted areas include Takh Bhai, Katlang, Rashakai-2, and Doranabad.
Additionally, some feeders in Swat, Bannu, Swabi, and Mansehra were also affected.
PESCO had urged consumers to report emergencies by calling the helpline at 118.
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

ABOUT US

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Contact us: news@app.com.pk

FOLLOW US

Copyright © Associated Press of Pakistan