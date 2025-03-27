Heavy rain disrupts power supply disrupted from 63 PESCO’s feeders: Spokesman

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Mar 27 (APP):The continuous rain in various parts of the province had affected power supply across the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region.

According to a PESCO spokesperson, 37 feeders tripped, while 26 feeders were out of service due to faults.

He said that PESCO’s entire workforce was actively working to restore electricity in the affected areas.

“As soon as the rain stops, our teams immediately begin repair work,” the spokesperson added.

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan had instructed all officers to remain in the field to ensure a swift restoration process. “We are making every effort to fully restore power”, he stated.

In several areas, electricity had already been supplied through alternative routes. The affected areas in Peshawar included Sethi Town, Tajabad, Dawoodzai, Dilla Zak, Karim Pura, and Pir Bala.

In Mardan, impacted areas include Takh Bhai, Katlang, Rashakai-2, and Doranabad.

Additionally, some feeders in Swat, Bannu, Swabi, and Mansehra were also affected.

PESCO had urged consumers to report emergencies by calling the helpline at 118.