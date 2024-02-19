Heavy downpour disrupts power supply in KP; PESCO deploys field staff

PESHAWAR, Feb 19 (APP):Heavy downpour across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had resulted in tripping of various grid stations in different regions of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and suspension of power supply in Peshawar, Mardan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Swat and Swabi.

PESCO spokesperson said that on the instructions of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, the field staff has been put on high alert and deployed for restoration of necessary maintenance work.

He said that as soon as the intensity of rain decreases, the process of power restoration would be started. The company has appealed to the consumers to extend cooperation and stay away from electrical installations during rain to avoid any incident.

The spokesman urged people to dial PESCO’s toll free Helpline 118 in case of any emergency.