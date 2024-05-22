Heatwave continues in city

LAHORE, May 22 (APP):Heatwave continued to prevail in the city as mercury reached 43.8°C here on Wednesday while MET office warned that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail over most parts of the country during the current week.

Wednesday’s highest temperature was recorded at Mohenjo Daro, Jacobabad and Dadu where mercury reached 49°C while in Lahore it was 43.8°C and minimum was 29°C.

The MET officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a high pressure prevailing in the upper atmosphere and likely to persist during next few days.