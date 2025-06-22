Heat wave: People advised to stay indoors

- Advertisement -

BAHAWALPUR, Jun 22 (APP): Health expert have advised people to spend more daytime at home to save themselves from bad effects of the heat wave.

Very hot weather and a heat wave have been continuing in Bahawalpur for last several days which has made people sick, with an increasing number of patient visiting hospitals. Talking to APP, health expert, Dr. Naeem Akthar said that a number of people had been reported to be suffering from diseases caused by the heat wave. He advised people to stay indoors and take cold water besides taking bath with cold water.

Dr. Akhtar said that several patients suffering from high blood pressure, headache, nausea and other diseases were brought at hospital after they were affected by the heat wave. He also emphasized the need to keep children at home, especially in daytime, besides saving them from sunlight.

Meanwhile, the local Met Office has said that highest maximum temperature 42 centigrade and the lowest minimum 32 centigrade were recorded during last 24 hours in Bahawalpur. It forecast that the heat wave might continue for next 72 hours.