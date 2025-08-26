Healthcare facility top priority: minister

- Advertisement -

SARGODHA, Aug 26 (APP):Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Imran Nazeer on Tuesday emphasized that providing quality and better healthcare facilities to the public is a top priority of the government.

He expressed these views during his visit to THQ 90 South to assess healthcare facilities

being provided to patients.

During the visit, the minister inspected various departments, met with patients, and inquired about the services being provided.

He reviewed the healthcare facilities and directed the hospital administration to improve

quality of services.

The minister also inspected the hospital’s cleanliness arrangements and directed the staff to further improve cleanliness standards.

The minister said that the government was taking all possible measures to improve the

healthcare sector, including enhancing facilities for patients and making hospital cleanliness systems more effective.

CEO Health Dr Sarah Safdar, DHO Dr Muhammad Shahzad, and Assistant Commissioner

Shireen Gul were also present.