Healthcare facilities reviewed in Gujrat

GUJRAT, Jan 02 (APP):Deputy Commissioner Noor-ul-Ain Qureshi visited the Government Maternity Hospital to review medical facilities and administrative affairs.

During the visit, she interacted with patients, inspected available healthcare services and examined budget-related matters. Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Ata-ul-Munim briefed the deputy commissioner on the hospital’s current condition, staff deployment and facilities being provided to patients.

Meanwhile, the Executive Engineer (Buildings) informed that an estimate worth Rs117 million for revamping the hospital had been prepared and forwarded to the concerned authorities to improve healthcare services for patients.