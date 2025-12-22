Healthcare entrepreneur Rizwan Aftab calls on Governor Punjab

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, Dec 22 (APP): Renowned nutritionist and healthcare entrepreneur Rizwan Aftab Ahmed called on Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan at Governor House Lahore.

In the meeting, the physical fitness and health issues of athletics players were discussed in detail.

Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan stated that Pakistan’s athletes are achieving global success despite limited resources. He emphasized that these athletes who have brought international recognition to the country are true national heroes and a valuable asset.

Saleem Haider Khan said the provision of free health and medical nutrition services to national athletes is commendable.

The Governor said that raising public awareness about healthy food and drink is need of the hour, adding, “We must protect our young generation from the scourge of drugs.” He said that youth must be motivated towards healthy activities like sports.

Nutritionist Rizwan Aftab said that he has provided medical services to Olympian gold medalists Arshad Nadeem, Noah Butt, tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq, boxer Usman Wazir and cricketer Shoaib Akhtar.

He said his organization will continue to provide free health and medical facilities to Pakistani athletes in future.

On this occasion, Governor Saleem Haider awarded Rizwan Aftab a certificate of appreciation for his national welfare services.