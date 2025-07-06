Health workers’ unwavering dedication ensures hardest-to-reach areas achieve ‘full immunization coverage’

- Advertisement -

PESHAWAR, Jul 06 (APP):Nestled in the breathtaking yet rugged mountains of Torghar District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shigal Dar Union Council is a place of stunning natural beauty but extreme isolation where access to basic healthcare is a daunting challenge as patients endure a treacherous five-hour journey only in a 4×4 vehicle just to reach the nearest medical facility.

Despite these extreme conditions, the region is officially recorded as “fully covered” for immunization, a remarkable feat made possible due to unwavering dedication of healthcare workers and vaccinators who risk their own lives in reaching to the communities dwelling in some of the hardest to reach and highly inaccessible areas.

“Though the population in such inaccessible areas are very limited just around 200 to 250 including around 50 to 60 children, but our frontline workers reach these physically challenging areas in every national campaign of immunization for administration of vaccines including polio drops,” shared Mudassir Iqbal Khan, District Health Officer (DHO) Torghar.

“In the remote mountainous regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, countless communities remain cut off from the outside world. Healthcare workers face extraordinary challenges to reach them by crossing raging rivers on makeshift boats, traversing deep valleys via precarious zip lines, and trekking for five to six hours on rugged mountain trails,” Mudassir highlights the relentless dedication and hard work required to deliver medical care in these isolated areas.

In the Hassan Zai Tehsil of Torghar all the medicine including essential vaccination are reached through a zip line lift by crossing the mighty Indus river which in current summer season is mostly in high flood due to snow melting.

“To deliver medicine to high-altitude areas, we hike along treacherous trails for nearly four hours. Sometimes, if the weather turns hazardous, we’re forced to stay overnight, unable to descend safely,” shares Binyamin, a vaccinator working with Expanded Programme for Immunization (EPI) in Kohistan district.

“In my target area, there are only 10 to 15 children who need polio drops and other essential vaccines, despite the small number, I ensure that every child receives their doses on time during each immunization campaign,” Binyamin explains with an expression of complacency visible on his face.

Muhammad Zubair, another frontline health worker performing duty in the hilly terrain of Upper Torghar said he has a target population of more than 200 children and his coverage is almost 99 percent, those missed are usually not available at home due to traveling of family to down country.

Talking to APP, Shahid Khattak of World Health Organization (WHO) told APP that it is surprising and very commendable to observe full coverage of essential vaccines by population residing in highly altitude and snow clade mountainous regions.

The resilience of the local community and the dedication of healthcare workers and vaccinators who brave these difficult terrains highlight both the struggles and triumphs of rural healthcare in Pakistan, Shahid commented.

“According to the Third-Party Verification of Immunization Coverage Survey (TPVICS) of 2022, the South Waziristan district which is not only remote but also highly risky from security point of view has recorded full coverage, reflecting high spirit of devotion our health workers,” comments Dr. Muhammad Asghar, Director EPI KP.

From frontline workers to the top brass including Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Health Minister and officials are giving full consideration to achieving 100 percent coverage in immunization for improving public health and eradication of polio from the country, Ashgar told APP.

Because of hard work, dedication and sacrifices by our health workers and officials, Pakistan has made strides in containing life threatening diseases including polio, he added.

According to data released by Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, around 7.3 million children are covered in the recent campaign for administering polio drops launched in the month of May 2025 by deploying around health 35,465 workers.