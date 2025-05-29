Health screening conducted for 150  judicial officers, PJA faculty

- Advertisement -

LAHORE, May 29 (APP):In a landmark health initiative directed by the Lahore High Court, comprehensive medical screenings were conducted for approximately 150 judges of the District Judiciary Lahore, along with directors, senior instructors, and faculty members of the Punjab Judicial Academy.

The screenings took place at the Punjab Judicial Academy on Thursday and were led by a team of nine doctors and paramedical professionals from the Clinical Research Department and Hypertension Clinic of Shalamar Hospital, Lahore. The medical team was headed by Prof. Dr. Azra Mahmud, a prominent figure in preventive healthcare.

The initiative was supervised and facilitated by the Director General of the Punjab Judicial Academy, Sardar Ahmad Naeem, who ensured the smooth coordination of the examinations and made exceptional arrangements for the visiting medical professionals.

To recognize the valuable services rendered, the Director General presented a commemorative shield to Prof. Dr. Azra Mahmud in appreciation of her leadership and her team’s dedication. A group photograph was taken to mark the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Azra Mahmud thanked the Academy for its hospitality and praised the meticulous planning of the event. The Director General reciprocated by expressing heartfelt gratitude to the medical team for their professionalism and contribution to this vital health initiative.

This effort underscores the ongoing commitment of the Lahore High Court and the Punjab Judicial Academy to the health and well-being of judicial officers and faculty, ensuring their continued capacity to uphold justice with vigor and dedication.