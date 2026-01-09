Health Ministry, Roche Pakistan sign landmark agreement to provide free cancer medicines

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jan 09 (APP):A formal signing ceremony for an agreement between the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Roche Pakistan was held to facilitate the provision of cancer treatment to patients residing in federally administered areas.

The ceremony took place at the Ministry of National Health Services and Coordination and was attended by the Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, Secretary Health, Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Director General Health, Managing Director Roche Pakistan, Hafsa Shamsie, along with other senior representatives from Roche.

Addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal appreciated Roche Pakistan for offering a medicines support agreement and described the initiative as a landmark step towards reducing the affordability gap in cancer treatment.

He stated that the partnership reflects a strong model of public-private collaboration, which the government intends to replicate in other regions of the country.

The Federal Minister highlighted that Roche Pakistan provides medicines for three major types of cancer, and under this agreement, free cancer medicines will be provided to patients from Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He emphasized that the medicines will be made available through the joint collaboration of the Government of Pakistan and the multinational pharmaceutical company Roche.

Syed Mustafa Kamal informed that the agreement is being signed for a period of five years, under which thousands of cancer patients will benefit.

The project will initially be launched at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Islamabad, and will later be expanded based on its success.

Under the initiative, medicines will be provided for three types of cancers, including breast cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer.

The Federal Minister noted that the cost of treatment for a single cancer patient can reach up to PKR 9.8 million, and under this agreement, medicines worth approximately PKR 10 million will be provided free of cost to each eligible patient.

He further explained that PKR 1 million will be contributed by the Government of Pakistan, while PKR 9 million will be borne by Roche Pakistan, making it a significant relief for patients and their families. Overall, 70 percent of the treatment cost will be covered by Roche, while 30 percent will be borne by the Government of Pakistan.

Patients from Islamabad, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan seeking treatment at PIMS will directly benefit from this facility.

The Federal Minister reiterated that providing quality healthcare services to the public remains a top priority of the government.

Syed Mustafa Kamal expressed sincere gratitude to Roche Pakistan for its cooperation and commitment, stating that this initiative marks the first phase of rebuilding trust in public-private partnerships.

He added that once this model demonstrates success, more collaborative healthcare projects will be launched to further strengthen the national health system.

The Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to expanding access to life-saving treatments and ensuring equitable healthcare services for all citizens, particularly those from underserved regions.