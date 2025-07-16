Health minister visits RIC

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jul 16 (APP):Provincial Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique paid a surprise visit at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) and went around different sections including; emergency, operation theaters and other departments.

Speaking on this occasion, the minister said that all necessary facilities are being provided to the patients in the government hospitals as per the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

He informed that a new OPD building was being completed soon at RIC and supply of medicines was being ensured.

Efforts were being made to provide modern facilities in cardiology hospitals, he added.

Medical Superintendent and other officials were also present on this occasion.