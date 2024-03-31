Health minister takes notice of measles spread in KP

PESHAWAR, Mar 31 (APP): Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah took notice of the spreading situation of measles in the province here on Sunday.

The minister has sought a report from the Director Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), who currently aims to vaccinate approximately six million children aged 0-11 months against nine target diseases including Childhood Tuberculosis, Poliomyelitis, Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus, Hepatitis B, Haemophilus Influenzae Type b, Pneumonia, and Measles.

Measles has become an epidemic in our society and people should get their children vaccinated as soon as possible, said the minister. He said that measures will be taken on an emergency basis to control measles.

He issued orders to establish isolation wards in MTIs as soon as possible. He said that the working hours of vaccine centers should be increased to prevent measles.

He also directed the concerned quarters to remove the vaccinators from MSK disposal and place them under District Health Officer (DHO). The minister issued instructions to form an immediate provincial breakout committee with Director EPI Dr. Arif along with the relevant officials giving an emergency briefing to the minister about measles.

Under the Bird Dose Initiative, vaccine centers have been established in hospitals along with the labor room and more than 100,000 newborns have been vaccinated in these centers which are open 26 hours a day, Director EPI said while briefing the minister.

Director EPI said that 3889 suspected cases of measles while 1445 confirmed cases have been registered in the province so far. Measles has been confirmed in 13 of the 22 deaths so far, he added.

Children aged two to five years are the most affected, he said adding that the outbreak response is ongoing in 118 union councils of 24 districts of the province to control measles. Among these districts, Dera Ismail Khan is on top with 185, Peshawar 147,

He stated that Charsadda has 113 cases, while Swabi and Dir Lower have 92 and 83 cases, respectively.