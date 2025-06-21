Health Minister pays courtesy call on Allama Sajid Naqvi

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Jun 21 (APP): Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique held a courtesy meeting with Allama Sajid Naqvi on Saturday.

According to the details, the discussion focused on the Punjab government’s security arrangements for the upcoming Muharram-ul-Haram.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani was also present during the meeting.

Salman Rafique highlighted that stringent security measures were being implemented to ensure safety during Muharram, under the directives of the Chief Minister. The meeting also included prayers for the prosperity and security of Pakistan.