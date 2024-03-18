Health minister KP resolves to protect children against diseases

PESHAWAR, Mar 18 (APP):Minister Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Monday emphasized the importance of the Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), playing a positive role in protecting the children from dangerous diseases.

Chairing a meeting for the Expanding Program on Immunization (EPI) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah highlighted the necessity for establishing district-level outbreak response committees to ensure prompt action in the event of any health crisis. He ensured all kinds of support to provide the best health facilities to the people of the province.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including Director General Health Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shoukat Ali, and representatives from WHO and UNICEF, witnessed a comprehensive presentation by Director EPI Dr Muhammad Arif Khan. Dr Khan detailed the achievements, targets, and challenges faced by the EPI.

Highlighting recent accomplishments, Dr Muhammad Khan informed that from January to March 2024, EPI successfully vaccinated 26,725 children in response to outbreaks across various areas of the province. Moreover, an additional 200,000 children received measles vaccinations during the Intensified Outreach Activity conducted from February 12 to 24, 2024.

Dr. Arif Khan also announced the groundbreaking launch of the National Electronic Immunization Registration (NEIR) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, making it the first province to implement this system. NEIR aims to register all vaccinated children under 2 years, facilitating nationwide tracking and ensuring completion of vaccination courses.

To tackle ongoing challenges, Dr Muhammad Arif Khan outlined initiatives such as piloting a Surveillance App in Peshawar, generously supported by WHO, to enhance real-time reporting and response to cases.

However, Director EPI underscored persistent obstacles, including vaccination staff strikes, logistical constraints, and vaccine shortages, necessitating urgent attention and support.

Looking ahead, Dr. Arif Khan outlined future plans, including the “Big Catch-up” initiative targeting children older than 23 months, scheduled for implementation in June 2024. Additionally, the first round of the Intensified Outreach Activity is set to commence on March 25, covering 69 Union councils in South Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director EPI urged hospital administrations and healthcare workers to prioritize isolating suspected patients to curb disease spread effectively.

The commitment of the Ministry of Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa remains steadfast in ensuring the health and well-being of every child, reaffirming its dedication to combating diseases and promoting a healthier future for all.