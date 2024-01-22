Health experts advocate precautionary measures amidst cold, foggy weather

LAHORE, Jan 22 (APP):Health experts underscored the importance of adopting precautionary measures during the current cold and foggy weather in an awareness program at the Lahore General Hospital’s Outdoor Department on Monday.

The program, organized under the Health Education Program of the Post Graduate Medical Institute, aimed to educate citizens about the severity of the weather and disease prevention.

Assistant Professor of Medicine Dr. Muhammad Maqsood warned about the increased risk of heart diseases, high blood pressure, and other ailments in cold weather. He emphasized the need for individuals, especially those with existing conditions, to stay hydrated by consuming hot drinks, warm water, and using dry fruits. Wearing warm clothes, socks, hats, and mufflers was also recommended to maintain body warmth.

Dr. Maqsood highlighted the rise in cases of cold, flu, chest infections, fever, and pneumonia, particularly among young children, due to increased fog during severe cold spells. He urged special care for the elderly, young children, and vulnerable individuals, advising them to use warm clothes and hot drinks. Motorcycle riders were specifically advised to wear helmets and face masks to protect themselves from cold winds and pollution during foggy conditions.