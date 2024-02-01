Health dept witnesses improvement in healthcare services: Dr Jogezai

QUETTA, Feb 1 (APP):Balochistan Health Department under the leadership of Caretaker Minister Dr. Amir Muhammad Khan Jogezai launched a comprehensive health reform program in November 2023 to enhance health care services in the province.

The functionality of ‘Labor Room’ in hospitals, enhancement of health education and improvement in immunization services were concentrated in the reform agenda.

Under the program, independent monitors have collected data to evaluate the available facilities in hospitals across the province.

The department has conducted review meetings with DHOs and PPHIs while using this data and issued directives to immediately address these deficiencies and improve service delivery.

Dr Amir Muhammad Jogezai has appreciated the tireless efforts of the Health Department to elevate service delivery and provide the best healthcare to the citizens.

Caretaker Minister for Health Dr. Ameer Muhammad Khan Jogezai has also lauded the efforts of Secretary Health Abdullah Khan and positively noted that the medical practitioners have been provided more facilities now.

He said that during his tenure, the stocks and availability of safe delivery equipment had been improved and medicines were more readily available.

He acknowledged that access to immunization services has also been steadily improving. Looking to the future, Dr Jogezai expressed hope that in the future health minister would continue to push the reform agenda for the betterment of the people.

He asserted that the path to comprehensive improvement in healthcare is one that requires continuous dedication and commitment from all relevant stakeholders.