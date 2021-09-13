Health Dept urges citizens to follow precautionary measures against dengue

LAHORE, Sep 13 (APP):Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Monday directed the department to intensify dengue precautionary measures across Punjab.



In a press statement, he appealed to people to take special care of cleanliness and no garbage

should be thrown in open places, adding that people should be more responsible in preventing

dengue during monsoon and rainwater should not be accumulated in residential areas.

He appealed to all religious scholars to inform the worshipers coming to mosques about the

prevention of dengue.



During the last 24 hours, five dengue patients were reported from Punjab, out of which, five

in Lahore and one in Rawalpindi.



A total of 314 confirmed cases of dengue had been reported from Punjab and out of all confirmed

patients, 252 patients had been reported from the provincial capital.



At present, a total of 13 patients were admitted across Punjab, out of which seven patients

were admitted in the hospitals of Lahore, two patients were admitted in Children Hospital

Lahore, respectively one patient each, in Ganga Ram Hospital Lahore, Rangers Teaching

Hospital Lahore, Masood Hospital Lahore, National Hospital Lahore and Doctors Hospital

Lahore, two patients were admitted in Holi Family Hospital Rawalpindi, two in District Headquarter

Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi, whereas, one patient was admitted each in Benazir Bhutto Hospital

Rawalpindi and DHQ Hospital Hassan Abdal, respectively.



During last 24 hours, 273,079 indoor and 68,153 outdoor locations were checked in Punjab

while larvae were also destroyed from 811 locations.



Similarly, in Lahore 55,152 indoor and 8,435 places were checked for dengue larvae and

289 positive containers were destroyed.