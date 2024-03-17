Health Center inaugurated at FATA University

Health Center inaugurated at FATA University
PESHAWAR, Mar 17 (APP):Vice Chancellor of FATA University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan inaugurated the University Health Center including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counseling Center and Microbiology Laboratory.
He inaugurated the University Health Center including Psychology Clinic, Assessment and Counseling Center and Microbiology Laboratory. Faculty members, administrative officers and students from the Departments of Psychology and Microbiology in the University were also present on the occasion.
Addressing the participants, the Vice Chancellor said that these centers would provide various health services including mental health services to the local community at their doorstep.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services