Health card to ensure world class treatment to all: SAPM

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Friday said that the universal health insurance card will ensure international standard medical facilities to every citizen of the Punjab province as it will revolutionise the entire health system.

Talking to the media here, he said that the health card would provide medical treatment from government as well as private hospitals and it would bring an end to common man’s woes of getting better treatment from any hospital of his/her choice of an amount upto Rs one million annually.

He said it was an revolutionary step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan aimed at ensuring equal treatment opportunities to every people as the government was determined to fulfill genuine needs of the masses.

He said Imran Khan a true leader, who was very well aware of the problems faced by the people and steps were being taken accordingly.

He said health card like facility was not available even in United States of America (USA) as the facility would be provided to entire population of the province by March 31, 2022.

Shahbaz Gill said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had true feelings for the common man and established two state-of-the-art hospitals and two world class universities to best serve the people of the country.

He said that now people would not have to go London or any where else to get medical treatment as the facility of international standards treatment was now available here at the expenses of the state.

He said unfair criticism was being attributed to the government for intentionally increasing prices of the commodities. “Price hike was a international phenomenon as prices of petroleum, gas, cooking oil had increased all over the world however the PTI-led government was trying its best to pass on minimum effect to people, he said.

” Prices of some locally produced items have also decreased due to sufficient supply, he mentioned and added the Prime Minister Imran Khan was always worried about the poor segments and take measures to elevate them.

He said the government’s Ehsaas Ration programme was also being started to provide commodities on discounted prices to deserving people.

Shahbaz Gill said that the previous rulers increased their personal assets and bank balance during their respective tenures. Camp offices of previous Chief Minister Punjab was also costing billions of rupees to national exchequer, he added.