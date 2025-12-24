Head injuries decline sharply as 100 percent enforcement of helmet ensured in Rawalpindi

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Dec 24 (APP): The City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi has reported a significant decline in head injury cases during the first three weeks of December 2025, attributing the positive outcome to ongoing road safety campaigns and strict enforcement of traffic laws.

Under the supervision of DIG Traffic Punjab Muhammad Waqas Nazir and following the instructions of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Farhan Aslam, comprehensive road safety campaigns and enhanced enforcement measures have been implemented across the district.

Speaking on the occasion, CTO Farhan Aslam said that due to effective awareness drives and improved law enforcement, traffic accidents particularly those resulting in head injuries have significantly decreased. He added that along with public awareness, indiscriminate action against traffic law violators is also underway.

The CTO said that 100 percent enforcement of helmet usage is being ensured in Rawalpindi, while strict action is also being taken to implement seat belt use, stop-line observance, and other traffic regulations.

He emphasized that all possible measures are being taken to protect citizens’ lives and to achieve an organized and disciplined traffic system in the city. CTO Farhan Aslam also appreciated citizens for cooperating with the traffic police by complying with helmet, seat belt, and other traffic laws.