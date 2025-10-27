Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HDA employees' rally denounces Indian oppression in Kashmir

HYDERABAD, Oct 27 (APP):The employees of Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA) organized a rally on Monday to mark the black day in solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).
Led by Additional Secretary Nadeem Khan, the rally started its march from the HDA’s office on Thandi Sarak road, walking almost 3 kilometers to end the protest outside Hyderabad Press Club.
The protesters carried banners decrying Indian occupation and brutal oppression of innocent Kashmiris.
The staff expressed solidarity with Kashmiris, reiterating the demand for implementation of the UN’s resolution. They said Indian armed forces could not frighten Kashmiris or dent their resolve about securing independence.
