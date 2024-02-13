HCCI President raises concerns over delay in Auto Bhan road development work

HYDERABAD, Feb 13 (APP):The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddiqui while expressing his concern over the delay in Auto Bhan road development project stated that Auto Bhan road area was one of the important commercial markets of Hyderabad, where the development work has been going on for several months but has not been completed yet.

He said due to the slow pace of work, the public and business community were facing difficulties in offices, institutes, banks, shopping malls, hotels and markets, while business activities were affected and businessmen had to bear heavy losses.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Siddiqui mentioned that the industrial zone of Hyderabad was facing not only challenges in the transportation of raw materials but also hindrances in industrial production due to delays in the development work.

He said the Auto Bhan road holds significance as a major thoroughfare, and public transport and freight vehicles of Karachi, Thatta and MirpurKhas also pass through here, the Auto Bhan road was also important in terms of travel. He appealed to the district administration to expedite the completion of development projects related to the Auto Bhan road without further delay.