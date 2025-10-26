Hazara University Syndicate approves key administrative and academic decisions

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Oct 26 (APP):The 71st meeting of the Syndicate of Hazara University Mansehra, chaired by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikramullah Khan, approved several important academic and administrative decisions.

The meeting endorsed the minutes of previous sessions of the Syndicate and the Advanced Studies and Research Board, while the recommendations of the Finance and Planning Committee were also approved with several additional suggestions.

The Syndicate approved an increase in the remuneration of daily wage workers and visiting faculty members and granted an NOC for faculty positions, paving the way for new faculty recruitment after approval from other higher university forums. The appointment of chairpersons for various academic departments was also sanctioned.

Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Ikramullah Khan expressed gratitude to the Syndicate members for their participation, stating that the proceedings were successfully concluded due to the members’ cooperation, guidance, and positive outlook. He added that the positive decisions made during the meeting would further enhance academic and administrative efficiency at Hazara University.

Among those present were Nazir Hussain, Director General Higher Education Commission Islamabad; Javed Iqbal, Additional Secretary Higher Education Department Peshawar; Nadeem Akhtar, Deputy Secretary Establishment Peshawar; Masood Jan, Deputy Secretary Finance Peshawar; Justice (R) Nisar Hussain, former Judge Peshawar High Court; Mansoor Khattak, representative of the Chancellor from the University of Agriculture Peshawar; and Riaz Hussain, Principal Government Postgraduate College Mansehra.