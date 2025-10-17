Hazara University, Bacha Khan University inks MoU for academic & research cooperation

- Advertisement -

MANSEHRA, Oct 17 (APP):Hazara University Mansehra and Bacha Khan University Charsadda have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen bilateral cooperation in academic, research, and technical fields.

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor Hazara University Professor Dr. Ikramullah Khan and Vice Chancellor Bacha Khan University Professor Dr. Khan Alam during a formal ceremony held at Hazara University.

Under the agreement, Hazara University will provide campus management systems, IT solutions, and other technical services to Bacha Khan University, while its teaching departments will benefit from the expertise of Bacha Khan University’s Agriculture Department and other academic units.

Speaking on the occasion, VC Dr. Ikramullah Khan said that Hazara University is already collaborating with various universities and research institutions across the country on several projects related to scientific research, IT services, training workshops, and student exchange programs. He added that the new partnership with Bacha Khan University will further enhance educational and research opportunities for students and faculty members of both institutions.

VC Bacha Khan University Professor Dr. Khan Alam praised Hazara University as one of the leading higher education institutions in Pakistan, known for its commitment to education, research, and student support. He termed the MoU a significant step toward expanding collaboration in technology, agriculture, linguistics, and other fields, and emphasized the need to develop a coordinated mechanism to maximize mutual benefits.

The signing ceremony was attended by Registrar Mohabbat Khan, Director ORIC Dr. Masroor Bangash, Manager ORIC Dr. Zubair Alam, Director IT Muhammad Shakeel, and other administrative officials.