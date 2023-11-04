Haseeb Iqbal holds 2nd position in the int’l writing competition

ATTOCK, Nov 04 (APP):In the annual international essay writing competition organized by the Goi Peace Foundation Japan and the Ministry of Education Japan, a Pakistani youth made the country proud by winning the second position.

The purpose of the competition was to hail the efforts of the youth for the establishment of peace in the world. The competition was organized in two categories for children and youth in which a total of 20,674 students and youths from 168 countries of the world participated.

Haseeb Iqbal from Pakistan made the country proud by securing the second position in the youth category. He belongs to Dhoke Garhi Alizai, a backward village of Hazro tehsil district Attock. He is the only one Pakistani position holder in this competition.

The Ministry of Education of Japan has announced a prize money of ¥50,000 for them, as well as certificates, awards, and gifts, which will be presented at a grand ceremony held in Japan.

Haseeb Iqbal is doing BS (Hons) English at University of Education Attock Campus.

Expressing his happiness on this wonderful achievement, he said, “It is an honor for me to represent Pakistan at the international level and I hope my success inspires others to pursue their passions with dedication.”

The Chief Petron CMC & famous writer Muhammad Khalid Khan, Chairman Chhachh Muhafiz Committee and well-known journalist Nisar Ali Khan, writer Arshad Ali Arshad, President of Literary Organization Bihar-E-Nou Sultan Mehmood, President Chhachi Baitak Umar Farooq Khan congratulated Haseeb Iqbal and expressed their best wishes for him.

Nisar Ali Khan said, “Haseeb Iqbal’s outstanding accomplishment not only marks a significant personal milestone but also stands as a testament to Pakistan’s rich talent and potential on the global platform.”

“It highlights the nation’s intellectual prowess and dedication to academic excellence,” he added.

For more details about the competition and Haseeb Iqbal’s achievement, you can visit the official competition page at

https://www.goipeace.or.jp/en/work/essay-contest/.