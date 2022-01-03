Hasaan regrets Murtaza Wahab statement about national health card

LAHORE, Jan 03 (APP): Punjab Government Spokesman Hasaan Khawar Monday said that Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab’s media talk and his statement about the Pakistan national health card was detrimental to the federation and regretted that PPP had no regard for the patients or the people of Sindh.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he said that the patients were facing troubles in Sindh hospitals and the death of children in Tharparkar was another proof of the inefficiency of the Sindh government.



Murtaza Wahab should keep in mind the dilapidated Sindh health system before criticising the ‘Naya Pakistan national health card’ which was a historic step of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, he said.



He said that no government could launch such a unique programme as every family in Punjab would get free treatment facilities by March through this scheme.



The government spokesperson said that Punjab had healed the wounds of ailing humanity and it never claimed to provide medical services to people of other provinces.



Murtaza Wahab had proved that approach of the Sindh government was very limited as the Punjab government under the leadership of CM Usman Buzdar had always extended cooperation to other provinces, he added.