Harmful effects of smoking highlighted

FAISALABAD, May 31 (APP):Smoking is very injurious to the human health and it can cause cardiovascular diseases and cancer.

The Hometown Community Foundation (HCF) and Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Faisalabad organized an awareness session followed by a walk from Susan Road to mark the World’ No Tobacco Day here on Friday.

The participants holding banners and placard inscribed with slogans of harms of smoking marched on various roads to sensitize people about the societal evil. Addressing the awareness session, President HCF Saleem Balandia said that smoking can cause long-term negative effects on the human body and environment.

However, its bad effects are very severe on children in addition to increasing risk for sudden infant death syndrome, he added. He said that smoking can cause many health problems including cardiovascular diseases and cancers whereas second-hand smoke can cause asthma.

He said that smoking also affects the social life of the person and smokers may face social un-acceptance because other people may not want to be exposed to others’ smoke.

Project Director Collaborative Care of Diabetes (CCD) Faisalabad Muhammad Athar said that the non-smokers, who are exposed to secondhand smoke (passive smoking), at home or at workplace, increase their risk of heart and brain diseases up to 30 % and lung cancer risk by 30%. Tobacco contains over 50 carcinogens, he added.

He also appealed to the government to take immediate steps in addition to imposing more taxes on the cigarette business to save people from ill-impacts of this habit.

A large number of people including representatives of health department, education department, NGOs, media, religious and social groups and others were also present on the occasion.